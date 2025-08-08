ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Violence Case: Allahabad HC Grants Interim Relief to Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted interim relief to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq while granting a stay on the proceedings of the lower court, in connection with the Sambhal violence case. The court has sought a reply from the state government within three weeks. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for September 9. The case was heard by a single bench led by Justice Sameer Jain.

Senior advocates Imran Ullah, Vineet Vikram, and Iqbal Ahmed represented the MP, while Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal appeared on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government. MP Barq has challenged the charge sheet filed in the Sambhal violence case.

The petition challenges the chargesheet submitted in the Sambhal violence case, seeking its quashing by the High Court.

In June, Uttar Pradesh Police filed a chargesheet against the Barq and others in connection with the violence that broke out near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal in November last year.

Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said that Barq was accused of delivering a provocative speech that allegedly incited violence.