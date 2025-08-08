Sambhal Violence Case: Allahabad HC Grants Interim Relief to Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted interim relief to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq while granting a stay on the proceedings of the lower court, in connection with the Sambhal violence case. The court has sought a reply from the state government within three weeks. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for September 9. The case was heard by a single bench led by Justice Sameer Jain.
Senior advocates Imran Ullah, Vineet Vikram, and Iqbal Ahmed represented the MP, while Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal appeared on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government. MP Barq has challenged the charge sheet filed in the Sambhal violence case.
The petition challenges the chargesheet submitted in the Sambhal violence case, seeking its quashing by the High Court.
In June, Uttar Pradesh Police filed a chargesheet against the Barq and others in connection with the violence that broke out near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal in November last year.
Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said that Barq was accused of delivering a provocative speech that allegedly incited violence.
He added that Sohail Iqbal, son of SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, was also initially named as an accused; however, later his name was omitted from the final charge sheet due to the availability of sufficient evidence to support the allegations.
As per reports, violence erupted on November 24, 2024, when a team arrived to conduct a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, following a court order. The order was issued after a petition was filed by Mahant Rishi Raj Giri Maharaj of the Kailadevi temple, claiming that the mosque was built over a demolished Harihar Temple.
As the survey began, tension escalated as a huge crowd gathered near the mosque, which subsequently led to stone-pelting and violent clashes. While four people lost their lives, 29 policemen were injured in the incident. Among those arrested was Zafar Ali, the president of the mosque committee and a practising advocate. The incident took place in the presence of top officials, including District Magistrate Rajendra Pansia and Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, who were overseeing the court-mandated survey.
So far, police have arrested 92 accused, all of whom have been sent to jail. (With ANI Inputs)
