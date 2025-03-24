Sambhal Violence: Advocates Hold Pen-Down Protest Against Jama Masjid Committee Chief's Arrest

Sambhal: Advocates staged a pen-down protest on Monday against the arrest of Shahi Jama Masjid committee president and senior lawyer Zafar Ali in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. They raised slogans condemning the arrest and blamed the police and administration for the violence that erupted in November 2024 over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

Ali was taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday to record his statement in connection with the violence on November 24 in which, four persons were killed and several injured. The court has sent him to judicial custody for two days. So far, police have arrested 79 accused and sent them to jail.

Sambhal Civil Judge Court's senior advocate Shakeel Ahmed alleged that Ali has been wrongly arrested by the police and no FIR has been filed against him. "The charges against him are baseless. Arresting Ali is a wrong step by both the police and the administration. Ali is our senior counsel and all advocates are standing with him. If such atrocities by the police continue, then protests will intensify and spread across the state and country," Ahmed said.

Another advocate Abdur Rahman said, "Police are taking false punitive action against Ali. In Sambhal, the police have killed people with their own weapons and now taking action to suppress these acts. Actions like this were taken against Indians during the British rule and today the government is taking similar action against the citizens of this country. Ali is being implicated in a false case. In protest, there is a pen-down strike in Sambhal today. After this, a strike will be held in the entire state."

Ali has been arrested under multiple provisions namely rioting, obstructing public servants, causing damage to public property and endangering public safety.