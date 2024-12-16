BJP District President Prays At Sambhal Shiva Temple Reopened After 46 Years

Sambhal: BJP district president Chaudhary Harendra Singh prayed at the temple of Lord Shiva at Khaggu Sarai, which was reopened for devotees recently.

The temple was reopened amid tight security after a long gap of 46 years. Singh who prayed at the shrine on Sunday, said people have deep faith in the temple which is located in a Muslim majority locality. On December 14, Collector Rajendra Pensia and SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi had initiated a campaign for checking electricity connection in areas under Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Bark's constituency like Deepa Sarai, Khaggu Sarai and Rai Satti. During this time, the officials opened the doors of the temple near Bark's residence.

BJP leaders praying at the shrine at Khaggu Sarai in Sambhal (ETV Bharat)

People from the Hindu community started thronging the temple after a long gap of 46 years. After the shrine was cleaned in the presence of police personnel, the flag of Lord Shiva was hoisted. It was followed by Rudrabhishek. Later, prasad was distributed among the devotees after rituals like arati were performed by priests. In a bid to ensure law and order, CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the temple. While police personnel have been deployed permanently, the administration has opened a well which was filled up, near the temple. he temple.

Singh, who reached the temple along with several other leaders on Sunday night, said all religious places that have faded into oblivion will be restored soon. He said the temple of Lord Shiva here testifies how the people of Hindu community must have migrated from here. "The reasons for the migration of Hindus from the area should come out in front of the entire country. We have heard the pain of the pandits of Kashmir but the whole country should also hear the pain of the Hindus of Sambhal," he said. Singh said the previous government never worked for Hindus. He said the Lord Shiva temple would soon be renovated and encroachments around it cleared.

The reopening of the temple came amid communal tensions in Sambhal in the backdrop of killing of four people in the November 24 violence during the survey of Mughal-era Shahi Masjid, which the Hindu side claims had been built on the site of Harihar temple. The violence, involved stone pelting and arson, resulting in deaths of five persons and injuries to several others. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had announced the formation of a three-member judicial inquiry commission to investigate the violence. The commission had been directed to complete its inquiry within two months from the date of the notification. Any extension of this timeline will require approval from the government.

A three-member judicial committee had conducted an inspection near the mosque. The committee members had visited the areas and spoke to the residents as well as officials regarding the incident. The panel was accompanied by security personnel as they visited the violence-hit area.