Sambhal Mosque Dispute: 15-Day Extension Sought For Submitting Survey Report

Sambhal: The report of the court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was to be submitted in court on Monday. However, the advocate commissioner, who held the survey, has sought a 15-day extension citing health problems.

A petition was filed by the Hindu side in the district court of Chandausi, claiming that Shahi Jama Masjid was constructed after demolition of Harihar temple. After which, the court had ordered a survey on November 19. The survey report was to be submitted on November 24 but a 10-day extension was granted following which, it was supposed to be presented on December 9.

It has now been stated that advocate commissioner Ramesh Raghav has filed an application in the Civil Court Senior Division, seeking 15 more days. Raghav said that the final report of the survey is almost ready but but due to ill health, he needs 15 more days. Since he was suffering from fever for the last three to four days, he was unable to analyse the report yet, he said.

Meanwhile, security arrangements in the premises of the district court was tightened in view of the survey report submission. A huge police force has been deployed at the main gate of the court.

Notably, violence broke out in Sambhal during the survey on November 24 but the situation was soon brought under control.

Advocate, Zafar Ali, representing the Muslim side said that the survey report will be presented in a sealed cover. He said that the next proceedings will start after the decision of the Supreme Court and the High Court. He said that an objection has been filed in connection with the time sought for submission of the survey report.