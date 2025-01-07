Sambhal Police Outpost Is Not Being Built On Waqf Land, Say Abdul Samad's Heirs In Affidavit

Sambhal: The ongoing dispute that the land on which a police outpost is being constructed in front of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district is a Waqf property, finally ended on Tuesday.

The police outpost, named Satyavrat, is being built on government land and not a Waqf property. This was revealed after heirs of deceased Abdul Samad, reached the SP's office today and rejected their claim on the land. They told police that they had only been taking care of the land till now and submitted an affidavit in this regard.

The construction of Satyavrat police outpost is underway in front of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Since the construction began on December 27, 2023, controversy rose following claims that the building was being built on Waqf land.

Even AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted the Centre and state government on the issue. Taking to his X handle, he shared documents saying, "The police post being constructed near Sambhal's Jama Masjid is on Waqf land, as per records. Moreover, construction work is prohibited near monuments protected under the Ancient Monuments Act. @narendramodi and @myogiadityanath are responsible for creating a dangerous atmosphere in Sambhal."

Earlier on December 30, a Samajwadi Party delegation submitted documents based on 20 points to the Sambhal district administration. The delegation claimed that in 1929, a person named Abdul Samad had given his property to the Waqf Board. The administration got these documents investigated and these turned out to be fake.

On Tuesday, another revelation came to the fore after the 90-year-old grandson of deceased Abdul Samad Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Khalid, resident of Mian Sarai, stated in an affidavit that the Satyavrat police outpost that is being built in front of the Jama Masjid is not a Waqf property nor does he have anything to do with the land. He stated that he had only looked after this plot.

He told that when he came to know that this is government land, he stopped looking after it. Khalid has stated that neither he nor any member of his family has any ownership right on the land of Satyavrat police outpost. This land never belonged to him or his family, he said. Now that a police post is being built here, his family is very happy because this will help in strengthening security and maintaining peace in the area, he said.

Mohammad Salim, one of the heirs of deceased Abdul Samad, reiterated that the police outpost is not his land but his elders used to look after it. After he came to know that this is government land he has no objection to the outpost being built there.