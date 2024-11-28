ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Police Conduct Flag March Ahead Of Friday Prayers After Violent Clashes Over Mosque Survey

Police conducted a flag march in Sambhal ahead of Friday prayers following violence over a mosque survey, market owners reported significant losses due to unrest.

Police conducted a flag march in Sambhal ahead of Friday prayers following violence over a mosque survey, Market owners report significant losses due to unrest.
Security personnel in violence-hit Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Sambhal: In light of recent violence, a heavy police presence was seen in Sambhal on Thursday as a flag march was conducted ahead of Friday prayers. Led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra, the march passed through busy markets near the Shahi Jama Masjid, which had partially reopened for the first time since the November 24 unrest.

The violence erupted after a court-ordered survey of the mosque, following claims that a Harihar temple once stood at the site. The clashes, involving stone pelting and arson, resulted in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to many others.

ASP Chandra assured the public that the situation was now under control, saying, "The situation is completely peaceful and normal." He further emphasised that "sufficient police force has been deployed, and we are prepared to tackle any situation."

Despite the improving security situation, local shopkeepers, particularly in the bullion market located near the mosque, continue to report significant losses. Ajay Kumar Gupta, a bullion trader, stated, "Despite the ongoing wedding season, our sales have dropped considerably. Only three customers have visited my shop in the last four days." Other business owners echoed similar concerns, with estimates of losses running into crores.

The Sambhal district administration has formed 30 police teams to identify and arrest the individuals responsible for the violence using CCTV footage to assist in the investigation. More than 100 images of suspected rioters have been released, and 31 people have been arrested so far.

While markets and schools have started to reopen, the local administration has extended the internet ban for another 48 hours as a precaution. The police have also been in discussion with local Muslim clerics to ensure that the Friday prayers proceed peacefully.

