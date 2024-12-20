Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Faces Bulldozer Action, Father Booked For 'Electricity Theft'

Sambhal: After imposing a fine on Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, for alleged electricity theft, an illegal structure outside his house was demolished as part of the Uttar Pradesh government's bulldozer action on Friday.

The electricity department registered a case of electricity theft on Thursday and imposed a fine of Rs 1.91 crore on Barq. On Friday, the administration sent a bulldozer to the residence of the MP at Deepa Sarai, where stairs leading to his house were demolished.

Also, an FIR has been registered against the MP's father Maulana Mamlukur Rahman Bark for allegedly threatening two junior engineers of the electricity department when they had gone for an inspection.

Earlier, a case was registered against Barq on charges of inciting violence in Sambhal on November 24. After this, the electricity department went to the MP's house with police team and replaced his existing electricity meters by new smart meters. The two old meters were sealed and sent to the laboratory for testing.

According to Vinod Kumar Gupta, superintending engineer of the electricity department, a higher than prescribed electricity load has been found at the MP's place and evidence of electricity theft by bypassing the meter was also found.

SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said a case has been registered in Nakhasa police station against Bark's father and the electricity supply to his residence has also been snapped off.