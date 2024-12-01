ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Mosque: ASI Files Response In Court, Seeks Control, Management Of Mughal-Era Structure

Sambhal: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has submitted its response in a court -- which had allowed a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid here -- seeking control and management of the Mughal-era mosque as it is a protected heritage structure.

Representing the ASI, lawyer Vishnu Sharma said the agency submitted its counterargument in the court on Friday, stating that it faced resistance from the mosque's management committee and locals in conducting surveys of the site.

He said the ASI also highlighted an incident from January 19, 2018, when an FIR was filed against the mosque's management committee for installing steel railings on the mosque's steps without proper authorisation.

The mosque, notified as an ASI-protected monument in 1920, is under the purview of the agency and as such, public access to the structure should be permitted, provided it adheres to ASI regulations, Sharma said.

The ASI argued that control and management of the monument, including any structural modifications, must remain with it.

It also raised concerns that unauthorised changes to the mosque's structure by the management committee are unlawful and should be restricted.

The court is expected to deliberate on the matter in the coming days.