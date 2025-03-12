Sambhal Mentioned In Scriptures Predating Islam, Vishnu Temple Destroyed In 1526, Claims Adityanath

Lucknow: Amid the Sambhal mosque controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that forcibly seizing someone's faith and trampling over their beliefs is "unacceptable", especially "when we know the truth about Sambhal" which predates Islam, with the Vishnu temple there being destroyed in 1526.

"Sambhal has been mentioned in scriptures that are 5,000 years old. They contain references to Lord Vishnu's future incarnation. Islam, on the other hand, emerged only 1,400 years ago. I am talking about something that predates Islam by at least 2,000 years," Adityanath said asserting that Sambhal represented "historical truth".

"The evidence for these things has existed for centuries. Remember, in 1526, a temple of Lord Vishnu in Sambhal was demolished. Two years later, in 1528, the Ram temple in Ayodhya was destroyed," he said. Speaking at an event in Lucknow organised by RSS-linked weeklies Organiser and Panchjanya, the chief minister said both temple demolitions "were carried out by the same person".

Tension has been simmering since last November in Sambhal following a court-ordered survey at a mosque believed by some to be the site of a demolished temple. Addressing a gathering at the event titled, 'Manthan: Kumbh and Beyond', Adityanath said, "I am a Yogi. I respect every sect, community and form of worship. If you visit Gorakhnath Peeth, you will see that there is no discrimination against anyone.

People of all castes, regions and sects sit together and eat from the same plate and all sadhus, regardless of their religious affiliations, have meals together and receive equal respect, he said.

"This is why I say that the spirit of India's Vedic tradition, as expressed in the Upanishads, is deeply ingrained in us. Every method of worship, whether associated with Sanatan Dharma or any other faith in the world, has some inherent goodness, which is why so many people follow them. But forcibly seizing someone's faith and trampling over their beliefs is unacceptable, especially when we know the truth about Sambhal."

He added, "Sambhal has always been a pilgrimage site. It had 68 sacred places, and so far, we have been able to reclaim 18 of them. There were 19 ancient wells, which we have been revived. After 56 years, for the first time, there was the ritual offering of water at Lord Shiva's temple in Sambhal."

Pointing at opposition parties, Adityanath said, "What were these so-called leaders doing all this time? They have only been busy dividing people in the name of religion and caste." The chief minister said they should first read the scriptures before attempting to challenge him in a debate. Adityanath said India was going to lead the world in the 21st century and the path to global welfare will begin here.

"In Ayodhya, after 500 years, Lord Ram was finally enshrined at his birthplace in January 2024. The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025 also is an example to all those who doubted (the state's management of the event)," Adityanath said.

He added, "The world is following India's lead. Wherever Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi goes, the world welcomes him with great respect, feeling honoured to host him." He said India has moved in a new direction and is on its way to becoming a developed nation.

"The best recent example of this comes from the President of Indonesia. His statement is of great significance. Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, celebrates 'Ramleela' as its national festival. Its currency features Lord Ganesha, and its national airline is named after Garuda. This should be a lesson for many. The President of Indonesia himself said that if his DNA were tested, it would be found to be Indian.

"Those who thrive on India's resources should first get their DNA tested before making statements, and they should stop glorifying foreign invaders. Otherwise, when historical truths like those of Sambhal come to light, they will have nowhere to hide," he said. The chief minister said his government will use every opportunity it gets to serve people.

"...the world may think whatever it wants about me, but I indeed wear the 'bhagwa' (saffron-coloured clothes associated with Hinduism). This is my identity, and it is also the identity of our Sanatan tradition. I take immense pride in it and mark my words - one day, the entire world will wear it," Adityanath added.