Transformation Of Sambhal's Kartik Mahadev Temple Underway In Full Swing

Sambhal: The Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) in Khaggu Sarai area of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, which was reopened last month following a 46-year closure, is witnessing a stunning transformation now. The ancient temple, believed to be around 500 years old, is being painted in saffron, and there are plans to install tiles, as part of the renovation efforts.

On December 14, 2024, police along with local administration opened the doors of the temple which was closed since 1978, reportedly after the communal riots that led to the displacement of the local Hindu community. Since the day it was thrown open again, devotees have been coming in large numbers for darshan. Apart from deployment of police, the administration has ensured that security of devotees visiting the temple is being monitored throughout via CCTV cameras.

Renovation & Beautification Of Kartik Mahadev Temple In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Emphasizing the historical significance of the shrine, District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Pensia had earlier written a letter to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking carbon dating of the temple, and a stepwell situated nearby. An ASI team later conducted a survey of the site to understand its origins.

The district administration has ensured round-the-clock security at the temple.

“Efforts are underway to make this temple a center of spiritual and cultural pride. The ongoing renovation and beautification work will give it a remarkable appearance,” said temple priest Shashikant Shukla.

Another Age-Old Temple Reopens In UP

Meanwhile, another temple which was closed for almost 30 years was reopened for Hindu worshippers on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. The shrine located under Rasulpur police station limits was reopened after the Bajrang Dal approached the local administration in this regard. Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities were present at the reopening ceremony of the temple in Firozabad.