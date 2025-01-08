ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Jama Masjid Case: Allahabad HC Stays Civil Court Proceedings

Allahabad HC stayed further proceedings before a civil court hearing the dispute over Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Sambhal Jama Masjid Case: Allahabad HC Stays Civil Court Proceedings
File photo of Allahabad HC (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 42 minutes ago

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings before a civil court hearing the dispute over Jama Masjid in UP's Sambhal. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the direction on a revision plea filed by the mosque's management committee.

The plea was filed after a Supreme Court order related to the matter and challenges the proceedings aside from the maintainability of the suit filed over the dispute in the Sambhal district court.

The plea alleged the suit was filed on the afternoon of November 19, 2024, and within hours, the judge appointed a court commissioner, and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque site. The survey, it said, was carried out the same day, and again on November 24.

The court, the plea said, directed for the survey report to be filed by November 29. After hearing counsel for parties, the high court ordered the respondents to file their reply within four weeks and posted the matter on February 25.

The suit before the Sambhal district court was filed by Hari Shanker Jain and seven others claiming the mosque was built after rasing a temple.

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings before a civil court hearing the dispute over Jama Masjid in UP's Sambhal. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the direction on a revision plea filed by the mosque's management committee.

The plea was filed after a Supreme Court order related to the matter and challenges the proceedings aside from the maintainability of the suit filed over the dispute in the Sambhal district court.

The plea alleged the suit was filed on the afternoon of November 19, 2024, and within hours, the judge appointed a court commissioner, and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque site. The survey, it said, was carried out the same day, and again on November 24.

The court, the plea said, directed for the survey report to be filed by November 29. After hearing counsel for parties, the high court ordered the respondents to file their reply within four weeks and posted the matter on February 25.

The suit before the Sambhal district court was filed by Hari Shanker Jain and seven others claiming the mosque was built after rasing a temple.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMBHALJAMA MASJID CASEALLAHABAD HC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.