Allahabad High Court Orders Whitewashing Of Jama Masjid At UP's Sambhal

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the whitewashing of the Jama Masjid at Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

The High Court has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the whitewashing and painting work within a week without damaging the basic structure of the mosque. The court partially accepted the application of the mosque committee and said that it can only paint the outer walls. It further said lights can also be installed on the outer wall of the mosque, but without damaging its basic structure.

On February 22, Jama Masjid Committee lawyer Zahir Asghar had filed a petition in the High Court for painting the mosque. The petition stated that every year the mosque is given a fresh whitewash before Ramadan, but this time the administration had not accorded permission to the mosque committee for the same. A single bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal was hearing the case. Justice Agarwal had scheduled the next hearing for March 12 and stated that if further examination is needed, ASI may send a team to assess the structure. The court scheduled the next date of hearing in the matter to April 8.

The mosque at Sambhal has been at the centre of controversy with Hindus claiming there stood a temple at the spot which was demolished by the first Mughal emperor of India Babur in 1529. On November 19, 2024, an application was submitted at the District Court of Sambhal regarding the issue. After hearing the petition, Civil Judge Senior Division Aditya Singh ordered a survey of the mosque. The court then appointed an advocate commissioner who on the same day along with a team of ASI reached the mosque for survey at 4 pm. The survey was carried out for two hours.

The ASI team reached Jama Masjid again on November 24 to conduct the survey. After noon, a large crowd had gathered outside the mosque and started pelting stones at the police personnel deployed at the spot. The violence that ensued in the town saw five people getting killed and 29 police personnel sustaining injuries. On the same day, apart from around the mosque, the rioters created a ruckus in Nakhasa Tiraha and Hindupura Kheda areas. Many vehicles and shops were set on fire. The SP and the District Magistrate were also attacked.

So far, the police have arrested 10 accused for their alleged involvement in the violence while 14 are still absconding. The STF had filed a 4,025-page charge sheet in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Archana Singh on February 20 this year. As per the charge sheet, a total of 12 separate FIRs have been registered with regard to the violence. While charge sheets have been filed in six of the cases, investigation is on in the others.

At least 4.5 hours of video recording and 1,200 photographs of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal were given to Chandausi Court on January 2. The report claimed that sufficient evidence of a temple has been found at the spot where the Jama Masjid stands. More than 50 flower marks and artifacts have been found in the mosque, which give evidence of it being a temple earlier. There are also two Banyan trees in the mosque.