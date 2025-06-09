Sambhal Honour Killing: Father, Brother Arrested For 19-Year-Old's Murder

Sambhal: The police in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district investigating into the death of a 19-year-old girl have arrested five persons, including her father and brother, for allegedly strangling her to death.
Chandrakesh, father of the deceased girl, Manju, had filed a police report of his daughter's murder on May 31. He alleged that a woman named Poonam had quarreled with her and along with her brother, husband and two others strangulated her to death on the morning of May 27 and then hanged the body.
After this an investigation was initiated and police found that the case related to honour killing. On Monday, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi disclosed Manju murder case saying the deceased was having an affair with a married man, Pramod, a resident of the same village for a long time. The girl's family not only killed her but tried to falsely implicate her lover and his relatives, he said.
Police have arrested Manju's father, Chandrakesh, her brother, Dharmendra, relative, Jaiprakash and Pravesh. Also, Madhur Arya, a pharmacist working at Bahjoi Community Health Centre, was arrested for changing the girl's postmortem report by taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.
Pramod's wife, Poonam had got an audio clip of the conversation between Manju and her husband and had sent it to her brother Umesh. On May 26, Manju and Poonam had a fight over the audio clip. After Pramod returned home at 10 pm he had allegedly beaten up his wife over this matter. Manju's brother Dharmendra had also arrived at Pramod's house. A dispute also rose between Pramod and Dharmendra.
Manju's father, Chandrakesh, and brother, Dharmendra, feared if Manju eloped with Pramod, it would bring a bad name to their family. So, around 6 am on May 27, Chandrakesh and Dharmendra strangled Manju to death at their house and then tried to pass it off as suicide by hanging her body from the ceiling.
After this, Dharmendra narrated the incident to Jaiprakash, a family member of his in-laws. Then, Chandrakesh, Dharmendra, Jaiprakash and another youth, Pravesh made a plan to trap Pramod, his brother-in-law Umesh, his wife Poonam and two others Harnarayan and Pappi.
Jaiprakash called Umesh to the crime scene and he reached the spot at 9 am. SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, Pappi had a land dispute with Jaiprakash so his name was given in the accused's list.
They then contacted Madhur Arya, a pharmacist working at Bahjoi Community Health Centre and struck a deal for Rs 50,000 to change Manju's postmortem report to death due to strangulation and not hanging. Manju's postmortem was not done on May 27 but the next day.
The SP said investigation of Madhur Arya's phone revealed that he has manipulated many medical reports in cases registered at various police stations by taking bribes. All five accused were arrested and sent to jail, he said.