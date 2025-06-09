ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Honour Killing: Father, Brother Arrested For 19-Year-Old's Murder

Sambhal: The police in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district investigating into the death of a 19-year-old girl have arrested five persons, including her father and brother, for allegedly strangling her to death.

Chandrakesh, father of the deceased girl, Manju, had filed a police report of his daughter's murder on May 31. He alleged that a woman named Poonam had quarreled with her and along with her brother, husband and two others strangulated her to death on the morning of May 27 and then hanged the body.

After this an investigation was initiated and police found that the case related to honour killing. On Monday, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi disclosed Manju murder case saying the deceased was having an affair with a married man, Pramod, a resident of the same village for a long time. The girl's family not only killed her but tried to falsely implicate her lover and his relatives, he said.

Police have arrested Manju's father, Chandrakesh, her brother, Dharmendra, relative, Jaiprakash and Pravesh. Also, Madhur Arya, a pharmacist working at Bahjoi Community Health Centre, was arrested for changing the girl's postmortem report by taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Pramod's wife, Poonam had got an audio clip of the conversation between Manju and her husband and had sent it to her brother Umesh. On May 26, Manju and Poonam had a fight over the audio clip. After Pramod returned home at 10 pm he had allegedly beaten up his wife over this matter. Manju's brother Dharmendra had also arrived at Pramod's house. A dispute also rose between Pramod and Dharmendra.