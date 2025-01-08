ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Court To Hear Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple Case On March 5

Tensions escalated in Sambhal on November 19 last year, when court-mandated survey of Jama Masjid began following claims that Harihar temple once stood on site.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 45 minutes ago

Sambhal: A local court has fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing in a case connected to the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi.

"The Supreme Court has directed all the lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders. We have filed a copy of the said order in the court, which fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing," Shakil Ahmad Wari, advocate representing the Muslim side, told reporters.

When told about the Hindu side's claims that the mosque was built over an ancient Harihar temple, Wari said it is for the court to decide on the matter. "We will prove in the court that it was not a Harihar temple, but Jama Masjid. We have all the evidence," he said.

Tensions escalated in Sambhal on November 19 last year, when a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid began following claims that a Harihar temple once stood on the site.

The situation turned violent on November 24 during the second survey when protesters clashed with security forces. The ensuing stone-pelting and arson left four persons dead and many others injured.

Sambhal: A local court has fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing in a case connected to the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi.

"The Supreme Court has directed all the lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders. We have filed a copy of the said order in the court, which fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing," Shakil Ahmad Wari, advocate representing the Muslim side, told reporters.

When told about the Hindu side's claims that the mosque was built over an ancient Harihar temple, Wari said it is for the court to decide on the matter. "We will prove in the court that it was not a Harihar temple, but Jama Masjid. We have all the evidence," he said.

Tensions escalated in Sambhal on November 19 last year, when a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid began following claims that a Harihar temple once stood on the site.

The situation turned violent on November 24 during the second survey when protesters clashed with security forces. The ensuing stone-pelting and arson left four persons dead and many others injured.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUGHAL ERA SHAHI JAMA MASJIDSAMBHAL VIOLENCEJAMA MASJID HARIHAR TEMPLE CASEUTTAR PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.