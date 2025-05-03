Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary Transferred To Chandausi

Sambhal: Circle Officer (CO) of Sambhal Anuj Chaudhary, who hogged limelight in March when he said he did not join the police to die in the hands of illiterate and ignorant people, has been transferred to Chandausi.

Chaudhary will be replaced by Alok Kumar Bhati, a young IPS officer. Chaudhary was the CO of Sambhal for almost two years during which the region witnessed communal clashes. Chaudhary stirred a controversy when he said, "Holi comes once a year and Friday (Jumah) 52 times a year. If Muslims have a problem with Hindus celebrating Holi, then they should remain indoors."

After the statement, Chaudhary was criticized by several political parties. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi made changes in four circle areas of the district. While Chaudhary was appointed as the CO of Chandausi, the charge of Sambhal Circle wsagiven to Bhati. Apart from this, Alok Kumar Sidhu has been made the new CO of Bahjoi and Santosh Kumar Singh, who was the Traffic CO, has been given the charge of UP Dial 112. CO Pradeep Kumar of Bahjoi has been made the Traffic CO.

Born on August 5, 1980 in Badheri village of Muzaffarnagar district, Chaudhary is a decorated wrestler. He had represented India at the Summer Olympics at Athens in 2004 before joining the Uttar Pradesh Police Service. Chaudhary has also won medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Wrestling Championships. He is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award.