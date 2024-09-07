ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Arrested For Staging Own Shooting To Frame Land Dispute Rivals

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

The president of BJP's Scheduled Caste Front of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Prem Pal, allegedly hatched a sensational conspiracy to stage his shooting himself to frame his rivals in a land dispute. Three innocent people had to go to jail due to his conspiracy. However, after the matter was exposed in the police investigation, all three have been released while the BJP leader has been arrested.

Prem Pal (ETV Bharat)

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who claimed to have been shot and injured in a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, has been arrested for staging the incident.

Prem Pal, 55, had alleged on July 27 that he was shot at and injured by some people in the Chandausi area. However, further investigation revealed that Pal had orchestrated the attack with the help of four others.

Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar told ETV Bharat that Pal had an ongoing land dispute with persons namely Dileep, Shyam Lal, and Hemant, whom he sought to frame in a false case of attempted murder.

To make it appear as though he had been shot, Pal, who is the president of BJP's Scheduled Caste Front in the city took the help of his two associates Rahul and Jayveer. They hired two compounders, Amir and Sharafat, to make a minor cut on his back and insert a bullet into the wound.

Based on Pal's initial complaint, the police had arrested Dileep, Shyam Lal, and Hemant, who were later sent to jail. However, after uncovering the truth of the conspiracy, they were released from jail, and Pal, Rahul, and the two compounders were arrested. However, his second accomplice Jayveer is still absconding and efforts are underway to arrest him.

