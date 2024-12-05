Sambhal Administration Will Put Up Poster Of Perpetrators Of Nov 24 Violence: DM

Sambhal: The Sambhal administration on Thursday said it will put up posters of those involved in the November 24 violence. "We will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence ... in all likelihood today," District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told PTI. He said the authorities have identified more than 400 people and arrested 32 so far in connection with the violence that broke out last month over a local mosque survey.

"There is a peace committee meeting at 3 pm and we will discuss the situation with everyone," he said. "We are currently designing it (poster). It will be finalised today. 400 people have been identified. Posters will be put up after excluding those who have been arrested," he said. The Uttar Pradesh government had on November 27 said it would make those involved in the Sambhal violence pay for the damage to public property and display their pictures on public walls.

Sambhal police have already released several pictures of those allegedly involved in violence. In these photographs, nine persons have been identified and help is sought from people to identify those who have masks on their faces. "A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," an official spokesperson earlier said.

In 2020, the government had put up posters of individuals allegedly linked with vandalism during the anti-CAA protests. The posters were later removed following a court order. Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.