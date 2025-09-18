Sambalpur: Sambalpuri Handloom Weaves A New Hope As GST Reform Promises Relief
Sambalpur: Sambalpuri handloom has always been more than just a piece of cloth; it is a culture woven into yarn, a tradition that speaks of Odisha’s identity. Its vibrant motifs, rooted in heritage, have long charmed the fashion market at both national and international levels.
But for the middle and lower middle class, the price tag often kept this pride of Odisha out of reach. Now, with a new GST reform, there is fresh hope that Sambalpuri cloth will become more affordable, benefitting both consumers and weavers.
The central government has reduced the GST on yarn and fibre used for making Sambalpuri cloth from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.
This change, effective from September 22, 2025, is expected to bring down production costs, making sarees and dress materials cheaper in the market.
According to the 2019 weaving census, there are 53,472 weavers in Odisha, and 29,409 weavers live in western Odisha alone. If the price of Sambalpuri clothes decreases due to the reduction in GST, then sales will increase. If reduced GST can push sales, their looms will stay alive.
According to economic experts, after the new GST regime, it will have a positive impact on the Sambalpuri handloom business and its weavers. Due to the increase in its price under the old GST, the lower middle-class people were deprived of using it. Due to the increase in price, fake Sambalpuri print sarees came and went in the market. However, the weavers were affected by this.
Kutharth Meher, a weaver from Sambalpur, welcomed the step of the central government. He said, “The central government has reduced the GST on yarn and fibre to 5 per cent. This will have an impact on everyone from weavers to traders. If the yarn price comes down, consumers will get Sambalpuri clothes at a lower price. With this, we hope that more cloth will be sold in the market.”
Kutartha Meher further said, “Earlier, it cost Rs 2400 to buy 2.5 kg bundle of yarn. We could make four sarees with this. Now, the price per bundle is likely to come down to Rs 400 to Rs 500. This will bring down the price of a good Sambalpuri saree to Rs 800 to Rs 1000. Weavers who buy raw materials like yarn and dye themselves and weave Sambalpuri sarees will benefit the most.”
“Those who work for any business or society will not benefit much. However, consumers will get Sambalpuri clothes at a much lower price,” he added.
Economic experts said the price drop will encourage middle-class buyers, who had shifted to cheaper, fake Sambalpuri prints. “With reduced production costs, genuine Sambalpuri cloth will reclaim its space. This step will also help curb the market for imitations,” says Prof. D. Muralidhar Majhi, Economics faculty at GM University, Sambalpur.
While small-scale weavers expect to benefit, businesspersons said the impact on larger traders will be limited.
“Only those weavers who buy raw materials themselves and sell directly will profit. For big businessmen, the reform won’t change much,” says Santa Panda, a Sambalpur-based entrepreneur.
Director of IIM Sambalpur, Professor Mahadev Prasad Jaiswal, said that the changes that have been made in GST will benefit many areas. The GST on yarn and fibre that has been reduced to 5 per cent will reduce the input cost of Sambalpuri clothing. This will benefit the weavers, and the consumers can also get some benefit.
