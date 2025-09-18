ETV Bharat / state

Sambalpur: Sambalpuri Handloom Weaves A New Hope As GST Reform Promises Relief

Sambalpur: Sambalpuri handloom has always been more than just a piece of cloth; it is a culture woven into yarn, a tradition that speaks of Odisha’s identity. Its vibrant motifs, rooted in heritage, have long charmed the fashion market at both national and international levels.

But for the middle and lower middle class, the price tag often kept this pride of Odisha out of reach. Now, with a new GST reform, there is fresh hope that Sambalpuri cloth will become more affordable, benefitting both consumers and weavers.

The central government has reduced the GST on yarn and fibre used for making Sambalpuri cloth from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

This change, effective from September 22, 2025, is expected to bring down production costs, making sarees and dress materials cheaper in the market.

According to the 2019 weaving census, there are 53,472 weavers in Odisha, and 29,409 weavers live in western Odisha alone. If the price of Sambalpuri clothes decreases due to the reduction in GST, then sales will increase. If reduced GST can push sales, their looms will stay alive.

According to economic experts, after the new GST regime, it will have a positive impact on the Sambalpuri handloom business and its weavers. Due to the increase in its price under the old GST, the lower middle-class people were deprived of using it. Due to the increase in price, fake Sambalpuri print sarees came and went in the market. However, the weavers were affected by this.

Kutharth Meher, a weaver from Sambalpur, welcomed the step of the central government. He said, “The central government has reduced the GST on yarn and fibre to 5 per cent. This will have an impact on everyone from weavers to traders. If the yarn price comes down, consumers will get Sambalpuri clothes at a lower price. With this, we hope that more cloth will be sold in the market.”