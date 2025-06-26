Sambalpur Missing Woman Returns Home After 18 Years

Sambalpur: A missing woman has returned to her home after 18 years. 56-year-old Bideshini Merai returned to Naikapada, Tilaimal village under Thelokoloi police station of Rengali block in Sambalpur district of Odisha.
In 2007, Bideshini, wife of Netranand Merai (62), went to Rengali for certain work and on her way home, she boarded the wrong train at Rengali station. She then reached Kerala and wandered through the streets of a city in Kerala. Later, the police took her to a hospital.
After being treated there for a few years, she was sent to Indore in Madhya Pradesh for treatment. There, a psychiatrist treated her, and after her condition improved, she was transferred to the Mother Teresa Nirmal Sadan in Indore.
She stayed there for a few years and later informed her village address. The police then contacted her family and informed them about Bideshini. After this, her family went to Indore and brought her back to Sambalpur on June 16.
Bideshini shared her experience saying, "On that particular day, I went to Rengali, then on the way home, I boarded another train and reached Kerala. There, the police admitted me to the hospital. After staying there for two years, I went to Indore."
"After staying in Indore for years, I remembered everything but was not able to say anything. Later, I told them my address. They called my family, saying that they would send me home. Then my family reached there and brought me back,” she added.
Netrananda said, "18 years ago, we were all together. Then, after the death of our eldest son, my mental state was not good. Then Bideshini suddenly went somewhere in 2007 and disappeared.”
Former local Sarpanch Varadeva Pradhan said Bideshini had a mild mental disorder since 2007. She was wandering around the village.
He added since Bideshini had been out of the community for many years, she was purified according to the tribal customs that are still followed in the village. Her family may have spent 15,000-20,000 for the purification.
“Now, the family is going through a lot of financial difficulties, so she is in dire need of financial help,” added Pradhan.
According to the in-charge Block Social Security Officer of Rengali Block, Sashanka Shekhar Pradhan, as per our investigation, Netranand Merai's wife, a Bideshini, has now returned to her home with the help of the administration.
"Her mental state is unstable. Now our department took her to a psychiatrist, who examined her mental state. She will be provided with whatever government assistance she needs,” he added.
