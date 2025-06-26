ETV Bharat / state

Sambalpur Missing Woman Returns Home After 18 Years

Sambalpur: A missing woman has returned to her home after 18 years. ​​56-year-old ​​Bideshini Merai returned to Naikapada, Tilaimal village under Thelokoloi police station of Rengali block in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

In 2007, ​​​​Bideshini, wife of Netranand Merai (62), went to Rengali for certain work and on her way home, she boarded the wrong train at Rengali station. She then reached Kerala and wandered through the streets of a city in Kerala. Later, the police took her to a hospital.

After being treated there for a few years, she was sent to Indore in Madhya Pradesh for treatment. There, a psychiatrist treated her, and after her condition improved, she was transferred to the Mother Teresa Nirmal Sadan in Indore.

She stayed there for a few years and later informed her village address. The police then contacted her family and informed them about Bideshini. After this, her family went to Indore and brought her back to Sambalpur on June 16.

Bideshini shared her experience saying, "On that particular day, I went to Rengali, then on the way home, I boarded another train and reached Kerala. There, the police admitted me to the hospital. After staying there for two years, I went to Indore."

"After staying in Indore for years, I remembered everything but was not able to say anything. Later, I told them my address. They called my family, saying that they would send me home. Then my family reached there and brought me back,” she added.

Netrananda said, "18 years ago, we were all together. Then, after the death of our eldest son, my mental state was not good. Then Bideshini suddenly went somewhere in 2007 and disappeared.”