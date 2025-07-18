ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Now, Sambalpur GM University Asst Prof Suspended After Arrest In 'Student Harassment' Case

Assistant Professor Suna was arrested earlier this week after a girl student lodged a complaint accusing him of harrasment on the pretext of marriage.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 7:19 AM IST

Sambalpur: Close on the heels of tragic suicide case of a girl student from Balasore's FM College over alleged harassment by a faculty member, another such incident has surfaced from Sambalpur's Gangadhar Meher University, where the authorities have suspended Gopikanta Suna, an Assistant Professor in the School of Education, following his arrest in connection with a criminal case lodged at Mahila Police Station in Sambalpur.

As per an official order issued by the varsity, the action was taken under Section 299 of the Odisha University First Statute, 1990 and Rule 12 of the Orissa Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962.

The suspension orders were reportedly issued after a report was received from the Inspector-in-Charge of the Mahila Police Station.

The office order has been circulated to concerned university authorities and state higher education officials, including the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department and the Principal Secretary to the Chancellor, for their information.

Notably, Assistant Professor Suna was arrested earlier this week after a girl student lodged a complaint accusing him of harrasment on the pretext of marriage.

Speaking on the matter, GM University's incharge Vice-Chancellor Sushant Kumar Das informed, "I was not aware of this and the student did not file any complaint with the university's internal complaint committee. She directly lodged a complaint at the police station."

"Last evening, we were informed by the Sambalpur's Mahila Police Station officials that a complaint was filed against the concerned professor and it was proved during the investigation. Therefore, they have arrested him (Gopinath Suna). Whatever information we received from Police, we have apprised the higher authorities of the Education department. However, we're not aware on what charges the professor was arrested."

In Balasore, a girl from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College set herself ablaze on July 12 in front of the Principal's chamber, alleging inaction over constant harassment by the Head of the Education Department, Samir Kumar Sahu. Sustaining over 90-95 percent burn injuries, she succumbed to injuries during treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday (July 14) night.

TAGGED:

SAMBALPUR GM UNIVERSITY BALASORE FM COLLEGE CASE ASST PROFESSOR SUSPENDED GIRL STUDENT HARASSMENT HARASSMENT CASE IN ODISHA

