Odisha Boy's DIY Anti-Sleep Glasses Tackles Driver Drowsiness, Gains Appreciation

Sambalpur: Across India, young students are emerging as innovators, transforming classrooms into workshops where they design solutions for real-world challenges. From low-cost health aids to eco-friendly inventions, these students are mastering the art of innovation, even with limited resources.

One such young innovator is Tanmay Das, a ninth-grade student from Sambalpur’s Budharaja Government High School in Odisha. Disturbed by the frequent night-time accidents caused by drivers who get sleepy, Tanmay developed a pair of anti-sleep glasses to alert wearers before they nod off. Spending just Rs 400, Tanmay crafted the glasses with a sensor, buzzer, and battery, aiming to prevent accidents by waking up drivers who may drift into sleep mode during late hours. His project, part of the National Discovery Campaign, is now drawing national attention for its simplicity and potential to save lives.

With his invention, Tanmay aims to assist drivers, students studying late, and others prone to drowsiness.

Tanmay’s creation uses a simple design incorporating a few basic components. He purchased a buzzer, a battery, and wiring from the local market, along with an eye-blink sensor he ordered online. His interest in technology began early, and according to his school’s headmistress, Sumita Patri, Tanmay has displayed similar ingenuity in past projects, like creating sensor-based sticks. “Since childhood, he has shown a knack for crafting useful devices from limited resources,” Patri said.

His motivation stemmed from the troubling frequency of night-time accidents involving drowsy drivers. Tanmay explained, “Many accidents happen when drivers or students fall asleep unintentionally. I wanted to make something affordable that could help people stay alert.” His anti-sleep glasses work by sensing when the user’s eyes are closed. When this happens, the glasses emit a blinking light and an alarm sound, instantly alerting the wearer. He plans to incorporate a vibrating motor that can signal even hearing-impaired individuals if their eyes close while driving or studying.

Tanmay’s father, a security supervisor, and his mother, a homemaker, have been supportive of his interest in technology and innovation. The family lives in the Mudipada area of Sambalpur. Despite limited means, Tanmay has always pursued his passion in gadgets. This project is part of the Central Government’s National Discovery Campaign, which recently showcased his creation at an exhibition, drawing widespread praise and recognition.

The glasses have broad potential applications. In addition to helping truck and bus drivers, the glasses can be a boon for students who often stay up late studying. The affordability makes it accessible to people from all sections of society. Encouraged by Tanmay’s project, Budharaja High School has selected it for submission to the block-level science competition.

Speaking on his invention, Tanmay said, “I hope these glasses can make a difference in preventing accidents and helping people stay awake. If I can develop the idea further, I believe it could be useful for more people.”