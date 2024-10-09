Bihar: Minor Girl Gang-Raped While On Her Way Back From Temple; One Held

Samastipur: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped near the Ujiarpur Police Station area here on Monday while returning home from the local temple, her family members claimed. A case has been registered at the police station in this matter and police have taken one person into custody and are interrogating him.

As per the family's complaint, on the day of the incident, the minor had gone out to light the diya at the temple. While on her way back, some people forcibly picked her up from a deserted road and gang-raped the girl.

The survivor's family members began to panic when the girl was late in returning home and went out to look for her. They were shocked to find her unconscious in a deserted place located between the temple and the house.

The minor revealed the horrors of the incident when her parents enquired about her delay. Her parents did not waste time and immediately lodged a case at the Ujiarpur Police Station. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was also called in to assist the investigating officers.

Police took one person into custody after interrogating the locals and the survivor's family members and are questioning the suspect. "Investigation is underway. We are making arrangements to get the minor girl medically examined," said Vivek Kumar Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dalsingsarai.