Samastha Mouthpiece Slams Jamaat-e-Islami For Displaying Muslim Brotherhood Portraits In Anti-Waqf Law Protest

Kozhikode: The AP faction of the influential Muslim social organisation Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has slammed the youth and student wings of Jamaat-e-Islami for displaying portraits of Muslim Brotherhood leaders during an anti-Waqf Act protest.
In an editorial on its official mouthpiece, Siraj, the Samastha AP faction accused the Solidarity Youth Movement and the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of politicising a sensitive issue and propagating ideological agendas.
The protest held at Karipur International Airport allegedly featured images of Hassan al-Banna and Sayyid Qutb, the founding leaders of the controversial organisation of Muslims, which has been banned in countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
The editorial titled “Waqf Protection Protest or Brotherhood Promotion?” questioned the rationale of linking a local constitutional issue with controversial international movements.
It claimed that the protest by Jamaat-affiliated groups risks alienating non-Muslim supporters of the legitimate anti-Waqf Act resistance against the Modi government despite several secular and democratic forces across India having united.
The editorial warned that by introducing Muslim Brotherhood symbolism into the protest, Jamaat-e-Islami is inadvertently handing over a propaganda weapon to the Sangh Parivar and Christian right-wing groups and empowering critics of Islam with new talking points.
The protest march organised by the Solidarity Movement against the Waqf (Amendment) Act near Karipur airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode triggered a political row in the state after demonstrators displayed images of controversial Islamist figures.
Besides the Muslim Brotherhood leaders, images of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and jailed student activist Umar Khalid were displayed.
