Samastha Mouthpiece Slams Jamaat-e-Islami For Displaying Muslim Brotherhood Portraits In Anti-Waqf Law Protest

Kozhikode: The AP faction of the influential Muslim social organisation Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has slammed the youth and student wings of Jamaat-e-Islami for displaying portraits of Muslim Brotherhood leaders during an anti-Waqf Act protest.

In an editorial on its official mouthpiece, Siraj, the Samastha AP faction accused the Solidarity Youth Movement and the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of politicising a sensitive issue and propagating ideological agendas.

The protest held at Karipur International Airport allegedly featured images of Hassan al-Banna and Sayyid Qutb, the founding leaders of the controversial organisation of Muslims, which has been banned in countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The editorial titled “Waqf Protection Protest or Brotherhood Promotion?” questioned the rationale of linking a local constitutional issue with controversial international movements.