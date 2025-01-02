Samajwadi Party Worker Murdered in Mirzapur, Two Held

Mirzapur: A worker of Samajwadi Party (SP) was murdered at Harna Gali under Katra Kotwali police station on Wednesday night.

As per reports, the victim, Priyanshu Ojha was murdered with a sharp weapon while he was returning home. As people rushed to the spot on hearing Ojha's screams, the attackers fled. The family of the SP worker submitted a written complaint against three people with police of whom two have been arrested.

Priyanshu was a resident of Tulsi Chowk in Harna Gali and was returning home at around 9:30 pm. As he entered Harna Gali, the accused surrounded him and after an altercation attacked him with a sharp weapon. A profusely bleeding Priyanshu fell on the road after the attack which was so severe that his blood stains were splattered on houses nearby. On getting information on the attack, Priyanshu's family members reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Priyanshu's father Suresh Chandra Ojha said his son was a Samajwadi Party worker and appealed party president Akhilesh Yadav for help. Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the third accused involved in the murder.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) OP Singh said Priyanshu was critically injured in an altercation with the accused. He was taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to BHU Trauma Centre. But, he died on the way. A case has been registered. Two out of three have been arrested. Efforts are on to arrest the third. Further action is being taken, he said.

