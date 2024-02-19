'Samajwadi Party Will Not Participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra': Akhilesh Yadav

The SP President, Akhilesh Yadav, said that right now talks are going on and the lists have come from both sides. He further asserted that the moment the seats are distributed and decided, the Samajwadi Party will join the Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra.

Uttar Pradesh: The President of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday said that his party will not participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with Congress finalised. The ongoing yatra will pass through Amethi and then, will enter to Raebareli, where the SP chief had earlier confirmed that he would join.

While speaking to media, Yadav said, "Right now talks are going on, lists have come from their side and from ours as well, the moment the seats are distributed and decided, the Samajwadi Party will join Congress's Nyaya Yatra."

The Samajwadi Party has offered 11 seats to Congress while the party's state unit has demanded a higher allocation. Ajay Rai, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief, had earlier said the party should get around two dozen seats it had won in the 2009 general elections. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc. The success of the seat sharing talks between the two are crucial, especially after the failure of such talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has decided to contest in her state alone.

"The Samajwadi Party president had come to pay his obeisance to Acharya Narendra Deva on his death anniversary. Acharya Narender had strengthened and given a new direction to the socialist movement. Socialists have a lot to learn from his life. So we come back here every time," Yadav said on freedom fighter.

Speaking about the significance of the impending Lok Sabha polls, Yadav said, "The 2024 elections are significant. It is an election to save the Constitution and save the future of the country, save Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, to save fraternity."

Yadav stressed the importance of ousting BJP government out of power in the Centre, saying, "If this government comes back to power, then Babasaheb Ahmedkar's and the socialist's struggle for reservations will come to an end."

Meanwhile, when asked about Akhilesh Yadav joining Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "I expect that he will join the Yatra on Tuesday. Earlier, Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel also joined the yatra." (With Agency Inputs)

