'Will Contest On All Seats In Jharkhand If...': Samajwadi Party Warns INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Palamu: As the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced its entry into the Jharkhand assembly polls, the party demanded 11 seats in the state from the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc quota.
The party wants to contest the assembly elections on all the seats of Palamu Chatra and Barhi seat of Hazaribagh district.
“If the decision on seat-sharing does not become apparent in the next two days, the party will field its candidates in all of Jharkhand's assembly seats,” the SP Jharkhand in-charge and former Uttar Pradesh minister Vyas Ji Gond said addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.
He was flanked by the party’s Jharkhand President Keshav Yadav, alias Ranjan Yadav.
Gond said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has already geared up for the assembly polls in Jharkhand and had decided to contest 11 seats under the INDIA bloc alliance.
He said that the SP will contest the state polls on the issue of agriculture and employment.
“Under the INDIA alliance, there is an agreement between parties at the centre, we want there should be an agreement between them in the state like Jharkhand as well,” Gond added.
The state party chief Yadav said that more than 50 leaders from the Samajwadi Party had expressed their desire to contest the elections.
“The situation will become clear in the next one or two days. National President Akhilesh Yadav will also have a program in Palamu soon,” he said.
