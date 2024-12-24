ETV Bharat / state

BJP Running 'Double Blunder' Govt, Not 'Double Engine' One: Akhilesh Yadav

The CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express took the Kalyan route instead of the Diva-Panvel line used by Konkan-bound trains.

Vande Bharat
Vande Bharat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 35 minutes ago

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, calling them a "double blunder" instead of a "double engine" government.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister shared a post on his official social media account on 'X' with a news item on the Vande Bharat train incident: "Rasta Batak gayi Vande Bharat' - jana tha Goa, nikal gayi Kalyan" (Vande Bharat lost its way - was supposed to go to Goa but ended up in Kalyan).

Along with the image of the train's news, Yadav wrote, "The BJP is not a 'double engine' government, but a 'double blunder' government." In the same post, he remarked, "BJP has even derailed the country's engine onto the wrong track."

The CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat express train deviated from its regular route on Monday morning due to a technical snag at Diva station in Thane district of Maharashtra, delaying its onward journey to Goa by 90 minutes, officials said. Instead of proceeding towards Panvel station on the Diva-Panvel railway line used by Konkan-bound trains, the express train took the Kalyan route.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, calling them a "double blunder" instead of a "double engine" government.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister shared a post on his official social media account on 'X' with a news item on the Vande Bharat train incident: "Rasta Batak gayi Vande Bharat' - jana tha Goa, nikal gayi Kalyan" (Vande Bharat lost its way - was supposed to go to Goa but ended up in Kalyan).

Along with the image of the train's news, Yadav wrote, "The BJP is not a 'double engine' government, but a 'double blunder' government." In the same post, he remarked, "BJP has even derailed the country's engine onto the wrong track."

The CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat express train deviated from its regular route on Monday morning due to a technical snag at Diva station in Thane district of Maharashtra, delaying its onward journey to Goa by 90 minutes, officials said. Instead of proceeding towards Panvel station on the Diva-Panvel railway line used by Konkan-bound trains, the express train took the Kalyan route.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SP PRESIDENT AKHILESH YADAVVANDE BHARATUTTAR PRADESHBJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.