'Heaven Will Be Houseful': Samajwadi Party MP Booked Over 'Controversial Remarks' On Maha Kumbh Mela

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): The Shadiabad police here have registered a case against Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari for allegedly making controversial remarks on Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela and hurting religious sentiments.

Reportedly, Dev Prakash Singh, former president of the District Cooperative Bank in Ghazipur, lodged a complaint alleging that the Parliamentarian made a comment which has hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatana Dharma.

According to Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja, on the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered on February 12 under sections 299 and 353(2) of the BNS for hurting religious sentiments.

MP Ansari courted a controversy while addressing a gathering in Shadiabad organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. "It is believed that people's sins will be washed away by taking a holy dip at the Sangam during Maha Kumbh. Looking at the massive crowd at the Maha Kumbh Mela, it seems now no one will be left in hell and heaven will be houseful," Ansari commented.

This is not the first time that the MP has made controversial remarks on Kumbh. Earlier, he had said that if one or two goods trains carrying ganja (dry cannabis) are sent to Kumbh, it would all be consumed. He was booked for these remarks as well.

During the Shadiabad event, MP Ansari further spoke about the chaotic train journeys due to the rush for Maha Kumbh. "People are breaking the glass windows and women and children inside are seen terrified. Even railway staff and police are struggling to manage the crowd. The TTE doesn't wear his black coat to avoid being recognised by the crowd, who would rather beat him if they found out if he was TTE," he said.

