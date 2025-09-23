Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Released From Sitapur Jail After Nearly Two Years
Khan drove past the jail premises without speaking to the media amid a grand welcome by party workers.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
Sitapur: Veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan was Tuesday released from the Sitapur jail here on bail in a land encroachment case and other charges after nearly two years of incarceration.
Dressed in his signature white kurta-pyjama paired with a black waistcoat, Khan drove past the jail premises amid a grand welcome by party workers, who had gathered outside the jail premises since morning to welcome him. In a brief comment with the media over his release, the SP veteran said, "I want to thank everyone... I will get treatment, I want to live...".
VIDEO | Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (@ByAzamkhan) was released from Sitapur jail after 23 months today. He says, " i want to thank everyone... i will get treatment, i want to live..."#AzamKhanRelease pic.twitter.com/7jUDzfZDQn— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2025
Khan's elder son, Adeeb described his father as a “hero”. “I am here with all his supporters to welcome him. I have nothing more to say. Whatever has to be said, my father will say after coming out of jail," he said.
Several SP leaders, including national secretary and former MLA Anup Gupta, Moradabad MP Ruchi Vira and district president Chatrapati Yadav, were also present outside the jail to welcome Khan.
SP leader Ruchi Vira said the party would celebrate this day as "the day of victory of justice".
"We had faith in the judiciary and will continue to have it. No other politician has been harassed as much as he (Azam Khan) has been," she told the media.
The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Sitapur to "prevent any untoward incident.
'Hope All False Cases Against Khan Are Withdrawn', Says Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh welcomed Khan's release from jail while demanding that the "false cases" against the party veteran are withdrawn.
" हमें उम्मीद है आने वाले समय में आजम साहब के सभी मुकदमे खत्म होंगे। जितने भी झूठे मुकदमे लगे हैं आजम साहब पर समाजवादी सरकार में सब वापस लेने का काम होगा।"— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) September 23, 2025
- माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी, लखनऊ pic.twitter.com/EoR1t3TbuP
"We hope that in the coming times, all cases against Azam Sahab will come to an end. All the false cases that have been filed against Azam Sahab will be withdrawn during the Samajwadi government," Yadav told reporters.
Khan had been in jail in connection with the Quality Bar land encroachment case. After securing bail in 2022, he was sent back to jail in October, 2023 after police filed fresh charges against him.
Read More: