Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Released From Sitapur Jail After Nearly Two Years

Sitapur: Veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan was Tuesday released from the Sitapur jail here on bail in a land encroachment case and other charges after nearly two years of incarceration.

Dressed in his signature white kurta-pyjama paired with a black waistcoat, Khan drove past the jail premises amid a grand welcome by party workers, who had gathered outside the jail premises since morning to welcome him. In a brief comment with the media over his release, the SP veteran said, "I want to thank everyone... I will get treatment, I want to live...".

Khan's elder son, Adeeb described his father as a “hero”. “I am here with all his supporters to welcome him. I have nothing more to say. Whatever has to be said, my father will say after coming out of jail," he said.

Several SP leaders, including national secretary and former MLA Anup Gupta, Moradabad MP Ruchi Vira and district president Chatrapati Yadav, were also present outside the jail to welcome Khan.