Samajwadi Party Expels 3 MLAs Who Cross-Voted For 'Anti-People Activities'

Amethi: Samajwadi Party on Monday expelled three of its MLAs ~ Rakesh Pratap Singh from Amethi's Gauriganj seat, Manoj Pandey from Rae Bareli's Unchahar seat and Abhay Singh from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj seat ~ who cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

All three legislators, considered to be the pillars of Samajwadi Party, were reportedly working against party principles and supporting the BJP for a long time. The party has expelled the MLAs due to their "communal divisive, negativity and supporting anti-farmer, women, youth, business, working professionals and 'anti-PDA' ideology ".

Taking to its X handle, Samajwadi Party stated that there will be no place in the party for their 'anti-people' activities contrary to the basic ideology of the party. Its post read, "Samajwadi Party in public interest expels the following MLAs from the party due to their communal divisive negativity and supporting anti-farmer, women, youth, business, working professionals and 'anti-PDA' ideology, as opposed to the politics of socialist harmonious positive ideology: 1. MLA Gosaiganj Mr. Abhay Singh 2. MLA Gauriganj Mr. Rakesh Pratap Singh 3. MLA Unchahar Mr. Manoj Kumar Pandey."

The party further wrote, "The grace period given to these people for change of heart has now been completed, the remaining time period is remaining due to good conduct. In future also there will be no place in the party for 'anti-people' people and activities contrary to the basic ideology of the party will always be considered unforgivable. Wherever you live, be trustworthy."

Notably, a few days ago, the three rebel MLAs had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

A total of seven MLAs of the Samajwadi Party had cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha elections. Of whom, three were expelled and the remaining four ~ Rakesh Pandey, Pooja Pal, Vinod Chaturvedi and Ashutosh Maurya ~ have been given grace period to remain with the party.