'Abolish Enforcement Directorate': Akhilesh Yadav's Shocking Demand Amid National Herald Storm

Yadav said the Congress party brought the money laundering law and created the ED despite opposition from many parties.

‘Abolish Enforcement Directorate’: Akhilesh Yadav’s Shocking Demand Amid National Herald Storm
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 16, 2025 at 8:21 PM IST

Bhubaneshwar: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should be abolished and that the probe agency is not trustworthy. He argued that several institutions already exist to investigate economic offences.

Yadav, who is on a two-day visit here in Odisha, said the Congress party brought the money laundering law and created the ED despite opposition from many parties. “Now it is in trouble because of the same organisation,” he said.

“There are many institutions to look into economic crimes. There is the Income Tax Department and the GST. What is the need for ED? It should be abolished,” he said.

Earlier also we were against the Waqf law and will remain so in the future too. No leader of Maharashtra who was against the BJP could escape from the CBI, ED and their tax.

His comments come a day after the ED filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in connection with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case.

Yadav also spoke about the delimitation process, which has triggered opposition in various states, especially in the southern parts.

“The chief ministers of South Indian states are showing concern about this. We are with them. De-limitation is being done against us,” he said. “If the BJP does delimitation in UP, they will bring such a formula which neither you nor I will know. Earlier, engines used to collide here, and now coaches have also started colliding,” he said.

