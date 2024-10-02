Sale Of Meat Banned In Ayodhya During Navratri, Action Will Be Taken If Shop Owners Fail To Comply

Ayodhya: The sale of meat has been banned in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district from October 3 to 11 in view of the nine-day Navratri festival.
City food commissioner Manik Chand has issued an order in this regard, warning of strict action against those who disobey. The food department has mentioned that all chicken, fish, goat meat shops will remain closed in Ayodhya from October 3-11.
The order stated that if the general public finds meat being sold or stored during this period, then they should immediately inform the department by dialing 05278366607. It has also warned that if this order is not followed, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned businessman under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Notably, demand for banning sale of meat and liquor has been made by the saints for long and many letters have also been sent to the Chief Minister and President in this regard. The saints had also warned of launching an agitation if meat and alcohol are not banned in the district.
They had said that if the ban cannot be imposed in the entire district, then at least it should be in place in the Panch Kosi and 14 Kosi areas as these places witness regular religious events and pilgrimages.
Pandit Shailendra Upadhyay, who lives on the 14 Kosi Parikrama route of Ayodhya Dham, said that meat and alcohol should not be sold within the 84 km radius of the religious city of Ayodhya.
"Killing and eating animals is a demonic tendency. Also, meat consumption pollutes the body and mind, which in turn impacts the thoughts. The government should immediately ban such activities at least in the religious cities," Upadhyay said.
