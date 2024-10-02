ETV Bharat / state

Sale Of Meat Banned In Ayodhya During Navratri, Action Will Be Taken If Shop Owners Fail To Comply

Ayodhya: The sale of meat has been banned in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district from October 3 to 11 in view of the nine-day Navratri festival.

City food commissioner Manik Chand has issued an order in this regard, warning of strict action against those who disobey. The food department has mentioned that all chicken, fish, goat meat shops will remain closed in Ayodhya from October 3-11.

The order stated that if the general public finds meat being sold or stored during this period, then they should immediately inform the department by dialing 05278366607. It has also warned that if this order is not followed, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned businessman under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Notably, demand for banning sale of meat and liquor has been made by the saints for long and many letters have also been sent to the Chief Minister and President in this regard. The saints had also warned of launching an agitation if meat and alcohol are not banned in the district.