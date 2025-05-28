Delhi HC Warns TMC MP Saket Gokhale Of Civil Detention For Derogatory Tweets On Ex-UN Assistant Secy General

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has warned Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale and asked him to tender a public apology for his derogatory tweets on former UN Assistant Secretary General Lakshmi Puri.

The high court said it appeared that Gokhale was mocking at the court and its thought process. "I am putting you to notice. If you don't publish an apology, we will put you into civil detention," Justice Manmeet PS Arora said. "According to me, he has to go to jail," the judge added. Individuals punished with civil detention are kept in jail, but separate from undertrials.

The high court had earlier said Gokhale has not given any reasonable explanation for not depositing the amount of Rs 50 lakh as damages to Puri.

"Accordingly, issue warrant of attachment as section 60(i) with respect to salary of the respondent which is stated to be Rs 1.90 lakh. The salary shall remain attached until Rs 50 lakh is deposited with the court," it had said. On Wednesday, his lawyer clarified that the actual salary is Rs 1.24 lakh and rest are allowances.



As per section 60 of the code of civil procedure, in matters of execution of a decree, the salary of a judgement-debtor could be attached to the extent of the first Rs 1,000 and two-thirds of the remainder. The court passed the order while dealing with Puri's plea seeking execution of the decree in her favour.



Puri approached the high court in 2021, alleging Gokhale tarnished her goodwill and reputation by making reckless and false allegations about her financial affairs in the context of an apartment that she owned in Geneva. In its July 1 verdict, the high court also restrained Gokhale from publishing any more content on any social media or electronic platform concerning his imputation against Puri.



Gokhale then filed an application seeking recall of the judgment, which the coordinate bench of the high court on May 2 refused and also junked his plea to condone a delay of over 180 days in seeking the relief.