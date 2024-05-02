KDA's Sajjad Kargili Enters Ladakh Parliamentary Race as Independent Candidate

Srinagar: Amidst political manoeuvres, Sajjad Kargili, the leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), on Thursday announced his candidacy for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat as an independent, challenging the joint candidate, Haji Hanifa Jan, chosen by the Congress and the National Conference and BJP's Tashi Gyalson.

Kargili's announcement came through a 2.38-minute video message where he invoked divine blessings before outlining his candidacy plans. He emphasised addressing Ladakh's crucial demands, including Union Territory status, the Sixth Schedule, youth unemployment, and the formation of separate parliamentary constituencies.

The announcement follows days of speculation after Kargili clarified the independent selections of candidates by both the National Conference and the Congress, distancing KDA from their decision-making process.

"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful," Kargili began, setting the tone for his candidacy announcement. He urged citizens to join him in his quest for a brighter future and vowed to champion their concerns with sincerity and diligence.

Kargili's decision to contest independently is not new; he contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing the second position with 31,984 votes, trailing behind BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who garnered 42,914 votes.

The Ladakh parliamentary constituency has witnessed a diverse electoral history. Since 1967, Congress has claimed victory six times, while the National Conference secured it twice. Independents clinched victory thrice and BJP emerged victorious only twice, dominating since 2014. Congress's last win dates back to 1996, with the National Conference tasting success in 1998 and 1999. However, subsequent elections in 2004 and 2009 saw independent candidates representing the region.

