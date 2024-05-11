Sajad Lone Gets EC Notice Over Election Video About 'Pain and Sufferings of Kashmiris'; PC Hits Back

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and the party candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Sajad Gani Lone over posting a video on X showcasing “pain and sufferings of Kashmiris”.

In the notice issued to Lone in this regard, the district election officer Kupwara asked the PC chief to explain why he uploaded the video on his twitter handle without prior clearance/ pre-certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

“ …. Sajad Gani Lone, candidate of Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Conference for 01 Baramulla is hereby put on notice to explain why such violation has been made at your end,” reads the notice asking Lone to submit his reply within one day.

Shortly after the notice was issued, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) expressed its “deep concern and disappointment over the notice served by the Election Commission targeting a song shared by PC President Sajad Gani Lone on Twitter.

"The video in question is not an official song of the party but rather a creation by Kashmiri youth. It embodies the heartfelt sentiments of the Kashmiri people, vividly portraying the enduring pain and suffering experienced in the region over decades. We firmly believe that sharing such a song, which reflects the painful history of the region, should not be seen as a violation of electoral norms," stated PC Spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir.

He further urged the Election Commission to “apply the rules uniformly and desist from selective scrutiny and that fairness and equality are indispensable in preserving the integrity of the electoral process”.

“It is disconcerting to observe a pattern where the Election Commission singles out our party for scrutiny while displaying leniency towards others. We firmly assert that mistakes of the past, such as those in 1987, characterized by biased approaches of the administration, should not be repeated. A level playing field must be extended to all political entities without prejudice. The Election Commission must avoid disparate treatment of political parties. Rules applied to JKPC should be uniformly applied to all political entities, including the NC", he added.

Pertinently, the election video song was shared by PC chief Sajad Lone on Friday. “Amazing musical vent of pain and sufferings of Kashmiris. Amazing lyrics by our very young and talented Ishfaq Ahmed of Tarathpora. Assisted so ably by the dynamic Bilal of Aloosa,” Lone wrote.

In the video 'PC Zindabaad' hailing PC and Sajad Lone as the voice of the downtrodden, the party has targeted the previous NC and PC dispensations for the killings and injuries in Kashmir over the last 30 years after the eruption of armed militancy in the valley in the late 90s.

Pertinently, PDP youth leader and party candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat too was issued a notice by the EC on May 9 over his “referendum” remark at an election rally.

Replying to the notice, Para, on Friday said that he had not violated the model code of conduct adding his referendum remark was being misunderstood “based on conjectures and surmises”.