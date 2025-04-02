Saira Bano Appointed Vice President Of Uttarakhand Women's Commission

Rudrapur: Saira Bano, a resident of Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar, who had filed a writ petition against triple talaq, has been appointed the vice president of Uttarakhand Women's Commission.

Bano had filed a writ petition against triple talaq in 2016 and the Supreme Court had ruled in her favour in 2017. The Central Government had in 2018 made a law on triple talaq that declared the practice unconstitutional and punishable. Bano was married to Rizwan Ahmed, a property dealer from Prayagraj in 2002. Rizwan had given her triple talaq in 2015 after which she went to court against the practice.

