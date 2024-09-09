Saint Premanand Returns Proposal Of Honourary Degree Of Kanpur University

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A devotee of Lord Krishna and Radha, Saint Premanand has returned the proposal of an honourary degree from the city-based Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU).

Saint Premanand, who was born in Akhri village, also gave his best wishes for the 39th convocation ceremony of CSJMU, which will take place on September 28.

Ahead of the ceremony, CSJMU's Registrar Dr. Anil Yadav reached Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan with the proposal of giving an honorary degree to Saint Premanand.

Yadav had a discussion with Saint Premanand, who rejected to accept the degree, saying he had taken "sanyaas" only to erase the titles. He said all titles are small in front of the title of a devotee.

A video featuring the conversation between Saint Premanand and the University's Registrar has gone viral.

Saint Premanand said, "We have sacrificed smaller titles for a bigger title. The biggest title is that of a servant. An external title will bring us ridicule, not respect. This worldly title is a hindrance to our supernatural title. Your sentiments are of a high order, but modernity is hidden somewhere in it. Our devotion is our biggest title."

Anil Yadav asked Saint Premanand that if one person does wrong, should he be punished? Saint Premanand said that one-time forgiveness is fine for those who behave against religion, but they should not be given a chance again and again.

"Forgiveness should also be given only when there is a possibility of giving it. If leniency is given, there will be a possibility of a bigger crime. Punishment is necessary. If the person who is punished is unhappy, then let it be. If there is no fear, then criminal tendencies will increase," added Saint Premanand.