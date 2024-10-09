Varanasi Sai Baba Statue Removal Case: Hindu Outfit Chief Out On Bail

Varanasi: The chief of Sanatan Rakshak Dal who was arrested on October 3 for running a campaign for removal of statues of Sai Baba from temples here, has been given bail by the District Court on Tuesday, police said. Ajay Sharma was detained on the night of October 2, after his outfit removed Sai Baba statues from temples on October 1. He has been released on two bails charging Rs 25,000 each.

Sharma was detained on charges of breach of peace on the night of October 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gaurav Bansal said. Advocate Vivek Shankar Tiwari, referring to Section 333 of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 stated that police cannot arrest without notice. The court then accepted the bail plea and set him free.

What Is Section 333 of BNS? Whoever commits house-trespass, having made preparation for causing hurt to any person or for assaulting any person, or for wrongfully restraining any person, or for putting any person in fear of hurt, or of assault, or wrongful restraint, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

About The Case: Sharma on October 3 claimed to have removed Sai Baba's idol from 14 temples, including the idol of Sai Baba at the Bada Ganesh temple in Lohatia. Sai Baba's idol will be removed from 50 more temples, he had said.

He had said that only the worship of Lord Shiva, the supreme deity, should take place in Varanasi. Several Sai Baba devotees protested against this step and expressed concern over the security of temples.

Following this volatile state of affairs, a meeting of managers of Sai Baba temples was chaired in which the decision to inform the police commissioner against these acts was taken.