ETV Bharat / state

Sahibabad Drain Remains Major Contributor To Yamuna Pollution

Sahibabad drain, heavily polluted with industrial and domestic waste, remains a major contributor to Yamuna pollution despite NGT orders and government claims.

Sahibabad drain, heavily polluted with industrial and domestic waste, remains a major contributor to Yamuna pollution despite NGT orders and government claims.
Sahibabad Drain (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Despite the tall claims of the Delhi government on making plans worth crores to clean Yamuna River, the picture on the ground remains dismal.

One of the reasons for this remains the flouting of National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders regarding the Sahibabad drain which is a major contributor to the pollution of the river. This drain starts from Ghaziabad's Loni and passes through Tila Mod, Pasunda, Shalimar Garden, Shahid Nagar, Ramprastha Green, Sahibabad Industrial Area Site-4, Vaishali and Ghazipur before falling into the Yamuna through Shahdara Drain. The waste from many densely populated areas of Delhi and Ghaziabad along with about 1700 factories is reaching the Yamuna through this drain.
This drain not only pollutes the river but has contaminated the groundwater as well as along with domestic sewage, industrial waste of hundreds of factories of Sahibabad Site-4 also reaches this polluted drain. According to environmentalists, the use of this water in any form is extremely dangerous for human health.

Social activist Sushil Raghav had filed a petition in the Supreme Court and the NGT regarding this serious problem. The latter had given strict instructions that encroachments be removed from the banks of the drain and it should be cleaned besides making it pollution free. But these orders had no impact on the ground level. Till now, no concrete measures have been taken to stop the waste of factories from finding its way to the Yamuna. Neither has any system been put in place to treat the water in the drain.
The recent report of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has confirmed that out of the 27 major drains that fall into Yamuna, the Sahibabad drain is the most polluted.

According to the report, the levels of BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand) and COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) in this drain have been found to be many times higher than the prescribed ones. This is not only dangerous for aquatic life but is also a matter of concern for human health.
The BOD level for this drain was 220 mg/l (milligrams per litre) and COD was 536 mg/l whereas the ideal level should be 30 mg/l and 250mg/l respectively.

Raghav has demanded that the government should take immediate effective steps in this direction. He said, “Pre treatment system for industrial waste falling into Sahibabad drain, regular monitoring of factories and separate pipeline system for domestic sewage is necessary. Otherwise this drain will become a serious threat not only for Yamuna but also for human life in the coming times.”

Read More

  1. Delhi Minister Inspects Yamuna At Palla, Collects Water Samples For Quality Check
  2. Yamuna Pollution Continues To Be Major Challenge For Delhi
  3. 'Misleading', Delhi Jal Board CEO Rebukes Kejriwal's 'Poison In Yamuna' Claim

New Delhi: Despite the tall claims of the Delhi government on making plans worth crores to clean Yamuna River, the picture on the ground remains dismal.

One of the reasons for this remains the flouting of National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders regarding the Sahibabad drain which is a major contributor to the pollution of the river. This drain starts from Ghaziabad's Loni and passes through Tila Mod, Pasunda, Shalimar Garden, Shahid Nagar, Ramprastha Green, Sahibabad Industrial Area Site-4, Vaishali and Ghazipur before falling into the Yamuna through Shahdara Drain. The waste from many densely populated areas of Delhi and Ghaziabad along with about 1700 factories is reaching the Yamuna through this drain.
This drain not only pollutes the river but has contaminated the groundwater as well as along with domestic sewage, industrial waste of hundreds of factories of Sahibabad Site-4 also reaches this polluted drain. According to environmentalists, the use of this water in any form is extremely dangerous for human health.

Social activist Sushil Raghav had filed a petition in the Supreme Court and the NGT regarding this serious problem. The latter had given strict instructions that encroachments be removed from the banks of the drain and it should be cleaned besides making it pollution free. But these orders had no impact on the ground level. Till now, no concrete measures have been taken to stop the waste of factories from finding its way to the Yamuna. Neither has any system been put in place to treat the water in the drain.
The recent report of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has confirmed that out of the 27 major drains that fall into Yamuna, the Sahibabad drain is the most polluted.

According to the report, the levels of BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand) and COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) in this drain have been found to be many times higher than the prescribed ones. This is not only dangerous for aquatic life but is also a matter of concern for human health.
The BOD level for this drain was 220 mg/l (milligrams per litre) and COD was 536 mg/l whereas the ideal level should be 30 mg/l and 250mg/l respectively.

Raghav has demanded that the government should take immediate effective steps in this direction. He said, “Pre treatment system for industrial waste falling into Sahibabad drain, regular monitoring of factories and separate pipeline system for domestic sewage is necessary. Otherwise this drain will become a serious threat not only for Yamuna but also for human life in the coming times.”

Read More

  1. Delhi Minister Inspects Yamuna At Palla, Collects Water Samples For Quality Check
  2. Yamuna Pollution Continues To Be Major Challenge For Delhi
  3. 'Misleading', Delhi Jal Board CEO Rebukes Kejriwal's 'Poison In Yamuna' Claim

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAHIBABAD DRAINYAMUNA RIVERYAMUNA RIVER POLLUTION CASE STUDYYAMUNA RIVER POLLUTION CAUSESSAHIBABAD DRAIN YAMUNA POLLUTION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That Will Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.