Day After BJP Leader Shot Wife And Killed Three Kids, Villagers Claim He Is A Psychopath

Saharanpur: A pall of gloom descended on Sangatheda village under Gangoh police station after BJP leader Yogesh Rohila allegedly shot his wife and three children.

While Rohila's children died, his wife is battling for life at PGI, Chandigarh. A team of ETV Bharat reached the village and interacted with the villagers who were shocked by the incident and said Rohila was a psychopath. The bodies of the three children are being brought to the village after postmortem. Rohila shot his 32-year-old wife Neha, 11-year-old daughter Shraddha, nine-year-old son Devansh and five-year-old Shivansh at point blank range. While Shraddha and Shivansh died on the spot, Devansh was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed. Neha was referred to PGI, Chandigarh where her condition is stated to be critical. Police have registered a case under Rohila under various sections of BNS basing on a complaint filed by Neha's brother Rajneesh.

Meanwhile, the villagers praised Neha and said she respects everyone. They said Rohila had been doubting her character. "It was all a conspiracy. If he (Rohila) was angry with his wife, then why did he kill his children," they said. According to the villagers, back in 2007, Yogesh's mother Bala, father Ramesh and three sisters Moni, Seema, Anu had committed suicide by consuming poison. They blamed Rohila for their deaths stating he misbehaved with his parents and sisters. The villagers said Rohila's first wife had died 16 years ago in 2009.

Yogesh Rohila with his wife and three children (ETV Bharat)

The villagers said they had never even imagined in their dreams that a father would brutally shoot and kill his three innocent children. Neha and the three children were shot after being locked inside the house. When a villager tried to stop Rohila, he threatened him with his pistol, they said. After committing the crime, Rohila himself called the police and told them that he had shot his wife and children. The police recovered the licensed pistol and cartridges from the spot. A case has been registered under serious sections on the complaint of wife Neha's brother Rajneesh.

The villagers said Rohila does not regret killing his family. Police said he slept at his cell at 9 pm and woke up at 10 pm. He had tea and said he would have his breakfast after taking bath.