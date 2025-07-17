'Saharanpur ADM Asked Me To Get Out': Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan Makes Shocking Allegations, Probe Underway

Saharanpur: Samajwadi Party MP from Kairana, Iqra Hasan, has levelled shocking allegations against Saharanpur’s Additional District Magistrate (ADM), stating that the latter misbehaved with her and asked her to "get out" of his office when she had gone to him for an official meeting.

The incident, which took place on July 1, is currently being investigated by District Magistrate Manish Bansal, following orders by Commissioner Atal Kumar Rai.

According to MP Hasan, she had gone to meet ADM Santosh Bahadur Singh with Shama Parveen, Chairperson of Chhutmalpur Nagar Panchayat, to raise local issues. She stated that they first tried to contact the ADM at 1 PM but were told he was out for lunch. The duo returned at 3 PM, after which the ADM behaved "disgracefully", scolded the Nagar Panchayat chairperson, and then asked them to "get out" of his office.

When we raised objections to such behaviour, the ADM said it was his office and that he was free to act the way he wanted," Hasan claimed. She further accused him of threatening her.

Following the incident, the MP lodged a complaint with Chief Secretary (Appointments), Government of Uttar Pradesh and Commissioner Rai, demanding strict action.

Given the serious nature of the allegations involving an MP, Commissioner Atal Kumar Rai handed over the investigation to Saharanpur DM.

ADM's Response

On the other hand, ADM Singh has refuted all charges and termed the allegations "baseless". Giving his version of the events, Singh said, "The incident happened on 1st July. I was in the field earlier and my phone was on vibration, so I missed the call. Around 3 PM, ADM Finance Salil Patel called me and informed that the MP was waiting. I returned to the office within 5-7 minutes and called her in."

"When I reached, the MP expressed her displeasure at not being able to reach me earlier. When the MP (Hasan) raised complaints regarding the Nagar Panchayat, I asked her to submit those in writing," he added.

"I had spoken to the EO 2-3 days earlier and also contacted the Nagar Panchayat president. When I asked the MP to give a written complaint, she refused. I told her that without written representation, verbal allegations against an appointed officer carry no value," the ADM said.

Singh also clarified that he did not use any disrespectful or offensive language. "I am a public servant. I know my limits. The allegation that I said 'get out' is entirely false. We are instructed to treat public representatives with respect, and I follow that protocol," he said.

Party District President Reacts

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Saharanpur district president Abdul Wahid has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding immediate removal of the ADM. In his letter, Wahid called the incident scandalous and claimed that it hurt the dignity of public representatives. He accused the ADM of making the MP wait for two hours and suggested the officer should be sent for training in administrative etiquette and discipline, adding that such officials should not be posted in positions requiring direct interaction with elected representatives.

Samajwadi Party's Saharanpur district president Abdul Wahid writes to chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding immediate removal of the ADM. (ETV Bharat)

Commissioner's Orders

Commissioner Atal Kumar Rai said that the matter is being looked into seriously and investigation is currently underway. "MP Iqra Hasan has complained of indecent behavior. The District Magistrate has been asked to investigate thoroughly. All officers have been directed to behave courteously with public representatives," he said.