Man Sentenced To Death For Rape And Murder Of Elderly Woman In Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Dungarpur: The Additional District and Sessions Court of Sagwara recently sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a 70-year-old woman at Bavdi village under Kua police station.

Public Prosecutor Nikhil Sompura said the victim stayed with her husband in the village. On June 3,2022, the couple's granddaughter, who resides nearby with her parents, had been to their house to give them food. After the girl returned home, she heard the screams of her grandfather. As she returned to the house, she saw the victim lying in a pool of blood.

The victim, before being taken to hospital, told the girl that their neighbour Hurji Bamaniya had entered her house in an inebriated condition and raped her. The victim had said that Hurji had attacked her with a knife before raping her. The victim was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment.

The police soon arrested Hurji and presented the victim's statement and other evidence to the court during trial. The court went through the evidence and statements of witnesses before sentencing Hurji to death. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on Hurji. The court heard the case in just three years and since police had enough evidence, Hurji was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging, said Sompura.