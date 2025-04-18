ETV Bharat / state

Sagar University To Confer DLitt On Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya

President Droupadi Murmu has approved conferring DLitt on Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya. Dr Harisingh Gour University hasn't announced the date of its 33rd convocation.

Sagar University To Confer DLitt On Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya
Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sagar: Having received the President's approval, Dr Harisingh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district will now confer honorary DLitt on Hindu spiritual head Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya at its 33rd convocation.

Earlier, the university had sought permission from President Droupadi Murmu for awarding this degree to Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya. After getting nod from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the university has started preparing for the convocation. Although the convocation's date is yet to be announced, it will be finalised by the university very soon.

University's media officer Dr. Vivek Jaiswal said the 33rd convocation of Dr Harisingh Gour University is set to be held very soon. This time, the university will confer an honorary DLitt degree to Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya and its proposal was sent to the President for approval, Jaiswal said.

"We have received the approval from Rashtrapati Bhavan and the convocation will be held very soon. Preparations for the event have already started," he said adding that the date has not been fixed. As soon as the convocation date is announced, information will be made public, he said.

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, one of the four Jagadgurus of Ramanand sect, was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2015. Known as a storyteller, preacher, educationist and polyglot, his real name is Girdhar Mishra and he is a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Rambhadracharya was consecrated to the post of Jagadguru in 1988. He lost his eyesight when he was only two months old but has learnt 22 languages ​​and composed around 80 texts, including four epics, two in Sanskrit and two in Hindi. Rambhadracharya has established Divyang Vishwavidyalaya.

Read more

  1. Rajasthan Sanskrit University Seventh Convocation: 6,458 Students Will Receive Degrees
  2. Meet Nageshwar Reddy, The First Indian Doctor To Receive 'Legends Of Endoscopy' Award In Japan

Sagar: Having received the President's approval, Dr Harisingh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district will now confer honorary DLitt on Hindu spiritual head Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya at its 33rd convocation.

Earlier, the university had sought permission from President Droupadi Murmu for awarding this degree to Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya. After getting nod from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the university has started preparing for the convocation. Although the convocation's date is yet to be announced, it will be finalised by the university very soon.

University's media officer Dr. Vivek Jaiswal said the 33rd convocation of Dr Harisingh Gour University is set to be held very soon. This time, the university will confer an honorary DLitt degree to Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya and its proposal was sent to the President for approval, Jaiswal said.

"We have received the approval from Rashtrapati Bhavan and the convocation will be held very soon. Preparations for the event have already started," he said adding that the date has not been fixed. As soon as the convocation date is announced, information will be made public, he said.

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, one of the four Jagadgurus of Ramanand sect, was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2015. Known as a storyteller, preacher, educationist and polyglot, his real name is Girdhar Mishra and he is a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Rambhadracharya was consecrated to the post of Jagadguru in 1988. He lost his eyesight when he was only two months old but has learnt 22 languages ​​and composed around 80 texts, including four epics, two in Sanskrit and two in Hindi. Rambhadracharya has established Divyang Vishwavidyalaya.

Read more

  1. Rajasthan Sanskrit University Seventh Convocation: 6,458 Students Will Receive Degrees
  2. Meet Nageshwar Reddy, The First Indian Doctor To Receive 'Legends Of Endoscopy' Award In Japan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAGADGURU SWAMI RAMBHADRACHARYADR HARISINGH GOUR UNIVERSITYDLITTPRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMUSAGAR VARSITY DLITT ON HINDU SEER

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.