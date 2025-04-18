Sagar University To Confer DLitt On Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya

Sagar: Having received the President's approval, Dr Harisingh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district will now confer honorary DLitt on Hindu spiritual head Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya at its 33rd convocation.

Earlier, the university had sought permission from President Droupadi Murmu for awarding this degree to Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya. After getting nod from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the university has started preparing for the convocation. Although the convocation's date is yet to be announced, it will be finalised by the university very soon.

University's media officer Dr. Vivek Jaiswal said the 33rd convocation of Dr Harisingh Gour University is set to be held very soon. This time, the university will confer an honorary DLitt degree to Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya and its proposal was sent to the President for approval, Jaiswal said.

"We have received the approval from Rashtrapati Bhavan and the convocation will be held very soon. Preparations for the event have already started," he said adding that the date has not been fixed. As soon as the convocation date is announced, information will be made public, he said.

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, one of the four Jagadgurus of Ramanand sect, was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2015. Known as a storyteller, preacher, educationist and polyglot, his real name is Girdhar Mishra and he is a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Rambhadracharya was consecrated to the post of Jagadguru in 1988. He lost his eyesight when he was only two months old but has learnt 22 languages ​​and composed around 80 texts, including four epics, two in Sanskrit and two in Hindi. Rambhadracharya has established Divyang Vishwavidyalaya.