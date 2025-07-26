Madhya Pradesh Shocker | Four Of Family Die By Suicide

Sagar: Four members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Tihar village in Khurai in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

"The reason why the four members took the extreme step is unclear. We are probing the matter. Among the deceased are two children. We have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem," police said.

"The family used to stay inside a house on a farm. The deceased have been identified as Manohar Singh Lodhi, his mother Phulrani Lodhi (70), his daughter Shivani (18) and his son Aniket. Manohar's wife had gone to her maternal house. Phulrani and Aniket died on the spot, while Shivani breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a hospital," said Khurai City Police Station in-charge Yogendra Singh Dangi.

"Manohar was referred to a hospital in Sagar, but he too died while being taken to it," added Dangi.

Manohar's brother, Nandram Singh Lodhi, told ETV Bharat, "Manohar was my younger brother, and we were four brothers. Two brothers resided in a village, while the other two resided in a house on the farm. One of our brothers used to stay on the first floor of the house, while Manohar used to stay on the ground floor in the house on the farm."

"The brother staying on the first floor heard that the family members of Manohar were vomiting. He called me and we rushed Manohar and Shivani to the hospital. Even I am not aware why they took the extreme step," added Nandram.

Varsha Kesharvani, doctor at Khurai Civil Hospital, said, "Four people were brought to the hospital in the wee hours, of which two had died. Shivani died in the hospital, while Manohar succumbed while he was being taken to a hospital in Sagar."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.