Saffron Flags Hoisted On Salar Masood Ghazi's Tomb In Prayagraj; Police Launch Probe

Prayagraj: A controversial incident unfolded in Prayagraj on Ram Navami, where a group of youths associated with the Maharaja Suheldev Organisation hoisted saffron flags atop the tomb of Salar Masood Ghazi and raised slogans. The incident occurred in the Sikandra area, where around 25–30 activists arrived on motorbikes, waving saffron flags and chanting “Jai Shri Ram.”

Led by youth leader Manendra Pratap Singh, the group climbed the roof of the tomb and declared Salar Masood Ghazi an invader who, they claimed, should have no place in a religious city like Prayagraj. They submitted a memorandum to local authorities demanding the demolition of the tomb and that the land be handed over to Hindus.

Police Respond Swiftly

Following the incident, a large police force was deployed at the site. By the time officers arrived, the youths had already dispersed. DCP Kuldeep Gunawat of Ganganagar stated that video footage of the incident is under investigation and those identified will face strict action. “Peace and order are under control,” he said.

Demand for Demolition and Land Transfer

The Maharaja Suheldev Samman Suraksha Manch submitted a memorandum to the Prayagraj District Magistrate and Police Commissioner. The group demanded the removal of the tomb and the weekly fair held at the site, alleging that the structure was illegally built on land that once housed a Shiva temple. The memorandum also accused the site of facilitating illegal activities like forced conversions and black magic.

Tomb's Gate Locked Ahead of Incident

It is worth noting that on March 24, 2025, the entrance to the Dargah had been locked by the administration. Nearby shops were also shut. However, after public backlash, officials claimed no such action was taken by them. The Dargah management later clarified that the gate was temporarily closed for maintenance and that the site remained open for visitors.

The tomb of Ghazi Miyan, also known as Syed Salar Masood Ghazi, draws thousands of devotees annually from various states. The recent events have stirred tension, prompting heightened security and political attention.

