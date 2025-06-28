Safety Not A Priority: 29,000 Passengers Killed In Last 11 Years In Mumbai Local Train Mishaps

Mumbai: Travelling in suburban local trains, considered the lifeline of the nation's financial capital, saves time and money for lakhs of people.

But a staggering 29,000 people have died in the last 11 years while travelling in the trains, which are packed like sardines, especially during peak office hours. Passenger organisations said the figure is shocking and highlights a worrying deterioration in Mumbai's transport system.

As per the railways, the 29,000 fatalities were caused in accidents due to various reasons. What's worse is that the bodies of 8,416 deceased have not yet been identified.

"Around 65 lakh passengers travel by the local everyday. Now, losing lives while traveling in the trains is becoming a part of the daily lives of Mumbaikars. This is the reality," rued Nandkumar Deshmukh of Pravasi Sanghatan.

In Mumbai, local trains are an integral part of people's lives. More than 30 lakh passengers travel on Central Railway lines alone everyday. If Central Railway and Western Railway lines are combined, the number goes up to 65 lakh per day.

The service comprises more than 3,000 local trains per day on the Western Railway, Central Railway Main Line, Harbour Line and Trans-harbour Line. Although AC local trains have also become a part of the service, considering the increasing number of passengers and the amount of rush during morning and evening, scores of passengers are left with no option but to travel in ordinary locals.

During rush hour, the number of passengers traveling in any direction can be in lakhs. In the morning, there is a huge crowd in the local trains from suburban areas to south Mumbai, and in the evening, from Mumbai to the suburbs.

Passengers hanging precariously on the doors, a risky way to travel, is a common sight. As per the railways, over 6,500 passengers have been killed in the last 11 years due to over-crowding.

Swapnil Neela, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway appealed passengers to travel safely. Announcements are made repeatedly appealing people not to cross the railway tracks. "Announcements are also made at stations to appeal passengers to refrain from getting on or off a moving train. Many passengers do not use railway bridges to save time and cross the tracks. This can be fatal," he said.

As per the railways, more than 15,000 citizens lost their lives while crossing tracks. The Railway Police faces several problems while investigating railway accidents including identifying the deceased.

Railway Police said in some cases, the body becomes so disfigured that the deceased cannot be identified even by his/her family. In such cases, the police checks whether the deceased has an identity card. Does he/she have a mobile phone, jewellery and the clothes he/she is wearing.

Several such details are checked before the body is sent to a government hospital for postmortem. After the autopsy, the body is kept in the morgue for three months. "During this time, we send photos and information on the deceased to various police stations. The missing complaints are cross-examined. The genetic samples of the deceased are also taken and preserved. During the three months, if nobody comes forward to take possession of the body, then, a no-objection certificate is obtained from the concerned hospital regarding and the body cremated as per legal procedures," said an officer.