Safdarjung Hospital Doctors Remove 10.6 Kg Tumour From Stomach

Sarfarjung Hospital doctors said that the tumour was removed through a complex surgery and the patient has been discharged in a stable condition.

Safdarjung Hospital Doctors Remove 10.6 Kg Tumour From Stomach
Safdarjung Hospital team that conducted the surgery (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 20, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST

New Delhi: A team of doctors from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital has successfully removed a 10.6 kg gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST) from a patient's abdomen.

The patient suffered from severe abdominal pain with his abdomen getting swollen and heavy and faced difficulty to walk for eight months before seeking treatment.

The tumour was classified as a large-sized abdominal mass. It had engulfed the stomach and had started spreading to other body parts, compressing major organs and blood vessels, causing hydronephrosis (swelling of a kidney) on the right side.

According to the doctors, if left untreated the tumour could have led to major health complications. The surgery was complex and involved many risks, they said. However, with the expertise of the doctors, the surgery was conducted successfully and the patient was discharged in a stable condition.

The surgery was conducted under the leadership of Dr Shivani B Paruthi, Director Dr Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bhamba, Head of Department Dr Kavita and Head of Department Surgery Dr RK along with the support of the anesthesia team headed by Dr D K Chejara.

The procedure required surgical expertise due to the huge size of the tumour and its attachment to many abdominal organs, omentum and bladder dome. This made it extremely difficult to pull back the tumour and extract it during the surgery.

Dr Sandeep Bansal, Director of VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, said it is an achievement for the medical team of the hospital to remove such a large tumour with such precision. "Such complex cases require not only advanced surgical skills but also seamless coordination between the departments. The surgery was successfully completed by completely removing the cancerous tumour and after discharge, the medical oncology team is monitoring the patient's recovery," he said.

Doctors said GISTs are rare cancerous tumours of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. These commonly start in special cells in the wall of the GI tract. Initially, there may not be any symptoms but patients later suffer from acute abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and bleeding, they added.

