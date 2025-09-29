ETV Bharat / state

Saddula Bathukamma Celebrations - 2 Guinness Records For Huge 'Bathukamma' At Saroornagar Stadium

Hyderabad: Bathukamma, the floral festival that embodies the cultural spirit of Telangana, is being celebrated with grandeur across the state. On the last day of the festival, all the women gather together and celebrate by dancing and singing around the 'Bathukamma', a floral representation of the mother goddess.

The Bathukamma program organised at the Saroornagar ground in Hyderabad has set two Guinness World Records: the largest folk dance and the largest Bathukamma.

Saddula Bathukamma Celebrations - 2 Guinness Records For Huge 'Bathukamma' At Saroornagar Stadium (ETV Bharat)

The Telangana government organised the Bathukamma program at the Saroornagar Stadium on Monday, aiming to set a Guinness World Record, featuring a 63-foot-high Bathukamma and saw the participation of 1,354 women performing together.