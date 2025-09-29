Saddula Bathukamma Celebrations - 2 Guinness Records For Huge 'Bathukamma' At Saroornagar Stadium
The Bathukamma program organised at the Saroornagar ground in Hyderabad has set two Guinness World Records.
Hyderabad: Bathukamma, the floral festival that embodies the cultural spirit of Telangana, is being celebrated with grandeur across the state. On the last day of the festival, all the women gather together and celebrate by dancing and singing around the 'Bathukamma', a floral representation of the mother goddess.
The Bathukamma program organised at the Saroornagar ground in Hyderabad has set two Guinness World Records: the largest folk dance and the largest Bathukamma.
The Telangana government organised the Bathukamma program at the Saroornagar Stadium on Monday, aiming to set a Guinness World Record, featuring a 63-foot-high Bathukamma and saw the participation of 1,354 women performing together.
Ministers Seethakka, Jupally Krishna Rao, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi and others attended the event. Women danced gracefully around the massive floral arrangement, while Minister Seethakka herself sang Bathukamma songs to entertain the gathering.
Guinness World Record representatives who inspected the celebrations presented certificates for achieving the two records.
Thailand's Opal Suchata, Miss World 2025, also took part in the Saddula Bathukamma festivities at Saroornagar Stadium in Hyderabad, where she sang and danced Bathukamma songs alongside local women. Suchata expressed her joy at being part of the event, noting that it was a special experience for her as a woman. She praised Telangana’s unique culture and celebrations, saying that women should draw strength from within and that the world must recognise their power.
