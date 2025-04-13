ETV Bharat / state

SAD 'True Inheritor' Of Punjab, Time To Save State From Congress, AAP: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Talwandi Sabo: Calling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) the true inheritor of Punjab, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the time has come to save the state from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, which always "looted" it.

Addressing a gathering on Baisakhi, a day after he was re-elected as SAD president, Badal said people are determined to bring the party back to power in 2027. Once this is done, no gangster or drug smuggler would remain in the state and government jobs will go only to Punjabis, Badal said.

"I am committed to making Punjab the number one state. I am also committed to augmenting social welfare schemes and giving relief to weaker sections. I will safeguard the interests of Punjabis. SAD will reintroduce the 'aata daal' scheme, besides doubling the old age pension and Shagun schemes, and bringing in a law banning outsiders from purchasing agricultural land in Punjab," said Badal.

The SAD chief also made a fervent appeal for unity in the 'Panth' (community). All Akalis should come back to the party fold, he said and added, "Time has come to save Punjab from the Congress and the AAP, which have always looted it, and repose faith in SAD, which has always delivered on its promises."

"Conspiracies" were being hatched to damage the party and erode the credibility of Sikh institutions, the SAD chief said, alleging that management boards of both Sri Hazur Sahib and Patna Sahib had been expanded to bring them under government control.

Asserting that all this was initiated once the SAD left the National Democratic Alliance in 2020, Badal said a conspiracy was hatched to woo Jathedars of Takhts by giving them security and other benefits. He alleged that former Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and others tried to "destroy" the Panth's prestige instead of strengthening it.