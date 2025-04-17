ETV Bharat / state

SAD Names Parupkar Singh Ghuman As Candidate For Ludhiana West Assembly Bypoll

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday announced Parupkar Singh Ghuman as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

Ghuman is a lawyer and the former president of the Ludhiana bar association, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said. He said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had a detailed discussion with senior party leaders, including all sitting and former municipal councillors of the area, before announcing Ghuman's name.

Keeping in view his services to the party, his name was recommended unanimously by all, Cheema said in a post on X. Badal also announced a five-member campaign committee comprising Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Heera Singh Gabria, Harish Rai Dhanda, Pritpal Singh Pali and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, who will act as coordinator.