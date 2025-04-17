ETV Bharat / state

SAD Names Parupkar Singh Ghuman As Candidate For Ludhiana West Assembly Bypoll

File Photo: Parupkar Singh Ghuman (ETV Bharat)
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday announced Parupkar Singh Ghuman as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

Ghuman is a lawyer and the former president of the Ludhiana bar association, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said. He said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had a detailed discussion with senior party leaders, including all sitting and former municipal councillors of the area, before announcing Ghuman's name.

Keeping in view his services to the party, his name was recommended unanimously by all, Cheema said in a post on X. Badal also announced a five-member campaign committee comprising Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Heera Singh Gabria, Harish Rai Dhanda, Pritpal Singh Pali and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, who will act as coordinator.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet.

Aam Aadmi Party has already named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, while the Congress has fielded former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

TAGGED:

SHIROMANI AKALI DAL PARUPKAR SINGH GHUMAN

